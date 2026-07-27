Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The party says it still supports tree planting for shade, but air conditioning is ‘becoming essential’ in a country ‘woefully unprepared’ for elevated temperatures.
As Europe grapples with sweltering heatwaves, Britain’s Liberal Democrats say the United Kingdom needs to ensure that every new home has air conditioning — instead of solely relying on “passive” measures such as planting trees for shade.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
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