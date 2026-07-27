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The New York Sun
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Lib Dems Insist New Homes in U.K. Be Built With Air Conditioning To Combat Heat Caused by Climate Change

The party says it still supports tree planting for shade, but air conditioning is ‘becoming essential’ in a country ‘woefully unprepared’ for elevated temperatures.

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Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom are insisting that new homes be built with air conditioning units to combat heat caused by climate change.
Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom are insisting that new homes be built with air conditioning units to combat heat caused by climate change. Zhou Shen via Pexels.
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT