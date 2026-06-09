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The New York Sun
Politics

‘Statistically Impossible’? Raman’s Rise in L.A. Mayor’s Race Feeds Doubters New Grist Over California Election Integrity

With more than 80 percent of voters using mail-in ballots, Spencer Pratt’s eight-point lead on Election Night rapidly dwindled over the week — by a sum that his supporters say is a mathematically improbable turn of events.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman overtook Spencer Pratt's second place showing in the Los Angeles mayor's race after gaining nearly 40 percent of the mail-in vote counted in the week following Election Day.
Councilwoman Nithya Raman overtook Spencer Pratt's second place showing in the Los Angeles mayor's race after gaining nearly 40 percent of the mail-in vote counted in the week following Election Day. Nithya Raman via X
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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