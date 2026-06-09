‘Statistically Impossible’? Raman’s Rise in L.A. Mayor’s Race Feeds Doubters New Grist Over California Election Integrity

‘Ask E. Jean’ Is a Hagiographic Look at the Gonzo Writer Who Has Twice Bested Trump in Court
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
With more than 80 percent of voters using mail-in ballots, Spencer Pratt’s eight-point lead on Election Night rapidly dwindled over the week — by a sum that his supporters say is a mathematically improbable turn of events.
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
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