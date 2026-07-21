Luddites, Deploying Junk Science and Scaremongering, Are Winning the Debate on Data Centers

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The alarm is reminiscent of the panic surrounding hydraulic fracturing.
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When Governor Kathy Hochul signed a one-year moratorium on new large-scale data centers via executive order, it became the nation’s first statewide ban.
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