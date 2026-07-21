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The New York Sun
Opinion

Luddites, Deploying Junk Science and Scaremongering, Are Winning the Debate on Data Centers

The alarm is reminiscent of the panic surrounding hydraulic fracturing. 

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An Amazon Web Services data center on August 22, 2024, at Boardman, Oregon.
An Amazon Web Services data center on August 22, 2024, at Boardman, Oregon. AP/Jenny Kane
DAVID HARSANYI
DAVID HARSANYI

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