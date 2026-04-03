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Justice

Luigi Mangione’s Federal Trial Moved to 2027 After Judge Finally Yields to Defense’s Protests: State Murder Trial Will Begin in September

The dueling efforts by state and federal prosecutors is creating chaos on Mangione’s legal calendar. The federal judge’s ruling is meant to alleviate the pressure.

Luigi Mangione (L) appears with his lawyers for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 8, 2025.
Luigi Mangione (L) appears with his lawyers for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 8, 2025. Sarah Yenesel - Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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