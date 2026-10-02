Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A Republican congressional candidate anointed by Mr. Kennedy told the Sun that BAHA would never replace MAHA.
Earlier this week the Democratic Senate candidate for Michigan and epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed, coined the phrase BAHA in a bid to reclaim the MAHA movement from Republicans.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Earlier this week the Democratic Senate candidate for Michigan and epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed, coined the phrase BAHA in a bid to reclaim the MAHA movement from Republicans.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime