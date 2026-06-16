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Mamdani Backs Challenge to Trump DOJ’s Demand for Transgender Minors’ Medical Records

Mamdani says the city supports plaintiffs seeking to stop disclosure of patient identities, treatment records, and names of medical providers.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Astoria, May 28, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Astoria, May 28, 2026. Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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