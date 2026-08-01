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The New York Sun
Opinion

Mamdani’s 30 Percent Grocery ‘Discount’ Would Come at the Expense of Taxpayers

Call it what it is: a targeted transfer payment dressed up as a retail breakthrough.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces that everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at new municipal grocery stores at Brooklyn on July 27 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces that everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at new municipal grocery stores at Brooklyn on July 27 2026. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
BOB CAPANO
BOB CAPANO