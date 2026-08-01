Mamdani’s 30 Percent Grocery ‘Discount’ Would Come at the Expense of Taxpayers

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Call it what it is: a targeted transfer payment dressed up as a retail breakthrough.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent announcement of a 30 percent discount on produce and select grocery staples at five new city-run grocery stores is classic political theater. It looks like bold action on affordability. In reality, it is a subsidized sideshow that shifts costs onto taxpayers while leaving the vast majority of New Yorkers no better off, while actively harming a handful of private businesses that happen to sit near the chosen locations.
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