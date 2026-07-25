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The New York Sun
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Mamdani’s Big Trouble at Little Italy

Founded by a mob boss, the Italian American Civil Rights League has been protesting the mayor’s perceived ‘cultural erasure’ of that and other older, predominantly European ethnic enclaves.

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Visitors attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Little Italy’s Mulberry Street at New York City on September 17, 2023.
Visitors attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Little Italy’s Mulberry Street at New York City on September 17, 2023. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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