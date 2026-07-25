Mamdani’s Big Trouble at Little Italy

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Founded by a mob boss, the Italian American Civil Rights League has been protesting the mayor’s perceived ‘cultural erasure’ of that and other older, predominantly European ethnic enclaves.
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When New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, famously omitted Little Italy from a map of the city’s immigrant enclaves, he unwittingly gifted Italian Americans with an opportunity to reestablish themselves as the “OGs” of immigrant New Yorkers.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|