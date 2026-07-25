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The New York Sun
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Mamdani’s Hostility to Prime Minister Netanyahu Jeopardizes the Mayor’s Relationship With the Police Commissioner

Jessica Tisch has met Mamdani’s open hostility toward Israel with the professionalism that carried her through two prior chaotic administrations, though everyone has a breaking point.

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New York City’s police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, attends the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 at Manhattan on June 14, 2026.
New York City’s police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, attends the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 at Manhattan on June 14, 2026. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY

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