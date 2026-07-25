Mamdani’s Hostility to Prime Minister Netanyahu Jeopardizes the Mayor’s Relationship With the Police Commissioner

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Jessica Tisch has met Mamdani’s open hostility toward Israel with the professionalism that carried her through two prior chaotic administrations, though everyone has a breaking point.
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Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has remained tightlipped through Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s quest to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month. While it was hardly the first time the pair has staked out opposing views on Israel, this standoff was different, personal: Mr. Netanyahu has known Ms. Tisch’s family, in particular her father, for more than a decade.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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