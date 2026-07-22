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Mamdani’s Lament

Hizzoner confesses that he lacks the authority to arrest Israel’s premier, whom he slanders in a video viewed by millions.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, April 27, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, April 27, 2026. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN