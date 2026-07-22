Mamdani’s Lament

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Hizzoner confesses that he lacks the authority to arrest Israel’s premier, whom he slanders in a video viewed by millions.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s call for the United States of America to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel would be laughable were it not so sinister. Hizzoner made the pitch in a video released on Tuesday night that has racked up 100 million views on X. Seated behind a desk, with ominous music playing and the American and New York State flags in the background, Mr. Mamdani launched a legion of lies against the Jewish state.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|