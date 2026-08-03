George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
This, Hizzoner asserts, is ‘what it looks like to acknowledge what history truly was.’
Published:
Updated:
New York is inching closer to cash reparations for slavery, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani cheering on the effort. “We often think about slavery and the complicity in slavery as being exclusively” confined “to certain geographic areas of the country,” Hizzoner harrumphs. “Here in New York, we were very complicit.” He adds that he looks forward to hearing the recommendations of Governor Kathy Hochul’s reparations commission, which has finished its hearings.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
New York is inching closer to cash reparations for slavery, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani cheering on the effort. “We often think about slavery and the complicity in slavery as being exclusively” confined “to certain geographic areas of the country,” Hizzoner harrumphs. “Here in New York, we were very complicit.” He adds that he looks forward to hearing the recommendations of Governor Kathy Hochul’s reparations commission, which has finished its hearings.
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