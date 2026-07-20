‘Manchesterism’ Arrives at 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham sailed into 10 Downing Street unopposed — but one could be forgiven for thinking his campaign was against Margaret Thatcher’s ghost. Mr. Burnham devoted his first speech as Labor leader and his maiden one as prime minister to decrying the “mistakes of the 1980s.” While he shrank from mentioning the Iron Lady by name, he expresses disdain for “privatization” and vows to bring “life’s essentials under state control.”