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‘Manchesterism’ Arrives at 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham tells Britain he wants to bring ‘life’s essentials under state control.’

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham on July 20, 2026 at London.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham on July 20, 2026 at London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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