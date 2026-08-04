George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Markey is one of the longest-serving members of Congress in history. Can a more moderate congressman beat him?
While most political observers’ attention is trained on this week’s Michigan primaries, another significant intraparty fight for Democrats is unfolding in Massachusetts. Senator Ed Markey, the octogenarian progressive who has served in Congress for nearly 50 years, is being challenged by a Millennial congressman and Harvard-educated Marine. The Massachusetts battle is less about ideology and more about generational change.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
While most political observers’ attention is trained on this week’s Michigan primaries, another significant intraparty fight for Democrats is unfolding in Massachusetts. Senator Ed Markey, the octogenarian progressive who has served in Congress for nearly 50 years, is being challenged by a Millennial congressman and Harvard-educated Marine. The Massachusetts battle is less about ideology and more about generational change.
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