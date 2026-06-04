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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Masters of the Universe’ Is a Breezy Blockbuster That Glides Without Soaring

Powered by an above-average star turn from Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, ‘Masters of the Universe’ is a distinct improvement on the 1987 version.

Camila Mendes and Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe.'
Camila Mendes and Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe.' Amazon MGM Studios
JEFFREY WELLS

JEFFREY WELLS

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