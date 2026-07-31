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The New York Sun
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Mayor Mamdani, Invite Netanyahu for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Hizzoner, instead of threatening Netanyahu’s arrest, could learn from the prime minister of the Jewish state.

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Welcome to New York: Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 27, 2012 at Gracie Mansion.
Welcome to New York: Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 27, 2012 at Gracie Mansion. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN