Mayor Mamdani, Invite Netanyahu for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Instead of threatening to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu, why doesn’t Mayor Zohran Mamdani invite the premier to America’s biggest Jewish city? That’s the thought that occurs to us as we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Hizzoner has already admitted that arrest is beyond his remit, though not before calling Mr. Netanyahu a “war criminal.” Actually, the Israeli leader is the most important person for the mayor of America’s largest Jewish city to meet.