Meet the Staten Island Retirees Targeted by Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The mayor said he was taxing the rich. The middle-class neighbors on Staten Island’s Abingdon Avenue don’t know why they are on the Department of Finance’s hit list.
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Retired New York City police detective Kit Ying Koon, 64, has lived in his home at 217 Abingdon Ave on Staten Island for almost 34 years. He and his wife raised four children there, and now eight grandchildren converge regularly on the semi-detached family home, adorned for the summer with American flags and bunting.
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