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The New York Sun
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Meet the Staten Island Retirees Targeted by Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax

The mayor said he was taxing the rich. The middle-class neighbors on Staten Island’s Abingdon Avenue don’t know why they are on the Department of Finance’s hit list.

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Retired New York City police detective Kit Ying Koon and others on Staten Island were included on the list of properties eligible for Mayor Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax.
Retired New York City police detective Kit Ying Koon and others on Staten Island were included on the list of properties eligible for Mayor Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. Jennifer Doherty
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY

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