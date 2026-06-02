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The New York Sun
Foreign

Merz Says He Will Never Work With Germany’s Right-Wing Party, AfD, Despite Falling Public Support

The German chancellor says the Alternative for Germany Party’s nationalist platform is a threat to postwar democracy.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, left, escorts the newly elected prime minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, during an official visit at Berlin on June 2, 2026.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, left, escorts the newly elected prime minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, during an official visit at Berlin on June 2, 2026. Chancellor Friedrich Merz via X.
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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