George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The commission says the salon must take down the Facebook post and pay the attorney fees of the individuals who complained.
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Updated:
A hair salon discriminated against transgender individuals when it told them in a Facebook post to go to a pet groomer to get their hair done, a Michigan’s civil rights commission has concluded.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A hair salon discriminated against transgender individuals when it told them in a Facebook post to go to a pet groomer to get their hair done, a Michigan’s civil rights commission has concluded.
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