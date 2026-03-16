Narcotics Meets Jihad: Inside the Mexican Cartel-Iranian Proxy Alliance Threatening America’s Security

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
With the death of El Mencho, a new Pentagon-led task force is tasked with thwarting opportunities for Hezbollah and other cartel-allied, Iranian-backed terror groups to sow chaos in the homeland.
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|