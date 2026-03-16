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Narcotics Meets Jihad: Inside the Mexican Cartel-Iranian Proxy Alliance Threatening America’s Security

With the death of El Mencho, a new Pentagon-led task force is tasked with thwarting opportunities for Hezbollah and other cartel-allied, Iranian-backed terror groups to sow chaos in the homeland.

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, at Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, February 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."
A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, at Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, February 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." AP/Armando Solis
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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