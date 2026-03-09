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NASA Scientists Successfully ‘Steer’ Giant Asteroid, Proving That Save-the-Earth Diversion of Space Rocks Can Be Fact Instead of Fiction

NASA’s latest findings prove that planetary defense is no longer just a Hollywood trope.

Images of asteroids Didymos (left) and Dimorphos just before a NASA aircraft careened into the former.
Images of asteroids Didymos (left) and Dimorphos just before a NASA aircraft careened into the former. NASA
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