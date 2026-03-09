NASA Scientists Successfully ‘Steer’ Giant Asteroid, Proving That Save-the-Earth Diversion of Space Rocks Can Be Fact Instead of Fiction

Published: Mar 9, 2026, 03:35 AM ET Updated: Mar 9, 2026, 04:18 AM ET

NASA’s latest findings prove that planetary defense is no longer just a Hollywood trope.

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