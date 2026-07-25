New Jersey Bans Grocery Stores From Using Shoppers’ Personal Data To Set Prices

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘The last thing they need is companies secretly using their personal data to charge them more than someone else for the exact same product,’ Governor Mikie Sherrill says.
Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey has signed into law the “Fair Price Protection Act,” making the state one of the first in the nation to ban surveillance pricing — the practice of using shoppers’ personal data to charge them individualized prices.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
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