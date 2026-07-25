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The New York Sun
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New Jersey Bans Grocery Stores From Using Shoppers’ Personal Data To Set Prices

‘The last thing they need is companies secretly using their personal data to charge them more than someone else for the exact same product,’ Governor Mikie Sherrill says.

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Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey participates in a book-launch discussion at New York City on June 9, 2026.
Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey participates in a book-launch discussion at New York City on June 9, 2026. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL