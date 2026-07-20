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The New York Sun
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New Jersey Budget Funds Gaza Activist Group To Fight Trump Immigration Policy

One of the recipients of $20 million in state funding to provide free legal services includes The American Friends Service Committee, which has a ‘Declaration of Resistance’ on its website.

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FILE: New Jersey's then-governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill, talks to reporters during a news conference at Trenton, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025.
FILE: New Jersey's then-governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill, talks to reporters during a news conference at Trenton, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025. AP/Seth Wenig
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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