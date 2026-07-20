Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
One of the recipients of $20 million in state funding to provide free legal services includes The American Friends Service Committee, which has a ‘Declaration of Resistance’ on its website.
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The first budget by New Jersey’s governor, Mikie Sherill, pours $20 million into free legal services for migrants fighting ICE detention — a 150 percent increase over last year under the previous Democratic governor.
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