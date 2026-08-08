George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘More than half of the 58 water supply ports were so clogged that they were deemed nonfunctioning,’ the sign says.
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Updated:
A maintenance notice posted at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is drawing scrutiny for its unusually partisan language — the latest development in a months-long saga surrounding the landmark’s troubled $14.7 million renovation.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A maintenance notice posted at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is drawing scrutiny for its unusually partisan language — the latest development in a months-long saga surrounding the landmark’s troubled $14.7 million renovation.
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