‘No Deal’ Yet on Blanche Confirmation, Cornyn Says

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Two key GOP senators are refusing to back Blanche for attorney general until he permanently shuts the door on a $1.776 billion ‘anti-weaponization fund.’
Senator John Cornyn says there is no deal yet on the confirmation of deputy attorney general Todd Blanche to lead the Justice Department full-time. Both Mr. Cornyn and Senator Thom Tillis are refusing to back Mr. Blanche until he forever shuts the door on the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” which was scrapped earlier this year.
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