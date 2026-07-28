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The New York Sun
Politics

‘No Deal’ Yet on Blanche Confirmation, Cornyn Says

Two key GOP senators are refusing to back Blanche for attorney general until he permanently shuts the door on a $1.776 billion ‘anti-weaponization fund.’

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Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing. Win McNamee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE