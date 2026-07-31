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The New York Sun
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North Carolina Lawmaker Proposing Bill Requiring ‘Gender Appropriate’ Clothing for Transgender Teachers

The lawmaker says seeing a male teacher in women’s clothes may introduce inappropriate ‘adult concepts’ to young students.

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A North Carolina lawmaker is raising concerns about a transgender biological male music teacher who dresses as a woman.
A North Carolina lawmaker is raising concerns about a transgender biological male music teacher who dresses as a woman. Via Wikimedia Commons
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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