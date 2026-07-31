North Carolina Lawmaker Proposing Bill Requiring ‘Gender Appropriate’ Clothing for Transgender Teachers

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The lawmaker says seeing a male teacher in women’s clothes may introduce inappropriate ‘adult concepts’ to young students.
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A lawmaker in North Carolina believes the state may have to step in to regulate how transgender teachers dress while they are at school.
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