Number of Amazon Workers on Food Stamps Triples as Company Spends $200 Billion on AI

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘No one who works for a company making billions in profits should be living in poverty,’ Senator Bernie Sanders says.
The number of Amazon workers enrolled in federal food and health assistance programs has nearly tripled since 2020, a new government report reveals, as the company prepares to spend $200 billion on artificial intelligence infrastructure in 2026.
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