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The New York Sun
Economy

Number of Amazon Workers on Food Stamps Triples as Company Spends $200 Billion on AI

‘No one who works for a company making billions in profits should be living in poverty,’ Senator Bernie Sanders says.

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The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions at Paris on June 17, 2026.
The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions at Paris on June 17, 2026. Chesnot/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL