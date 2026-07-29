New York City Finance Chief Pleads Poor Accounting Amid Second-Home Tax Uproar

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The head of the Department of Finance called the pied-à-terre tax rollout “new territory” for the agency that handles property taxes.
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After a week of outrage from fulltime homeowners who received letters ordering them to prove their residency or prepare to cough up thousands to pay a new second-home surcharge, the head of New York City’s tax collection agency says his agency may have used out-of-date records to select its targets.
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