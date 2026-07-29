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The New York Sun
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New York City Finance Chief Pleads Poor Accounting Amid Second-Home Tax Uproar

The head of the Department of Finance called the pied-à-terre tax rollout “new territory” for the agency that handles property taxes.

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A new surcharge on property owners in New York City is supposed to be levied only on owners of second homes valued over $5 million.
A new surcharge on property owners in New York City is supposed to be levied only on owners of second homes valued over $5 million. Ramon Perucho via Pexels
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY

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