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The New York Sun
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Hollywood Legends Who Would Have Supported President Trump

Unlike today’s actors, Hollywood’s Golden Age stars were pugnacious patriots, and many would have admired the current White House occupant.

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Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
PETRONELLA WYATT
PETRONELLA WYATT

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