Hollywood Legends Who Would Have Supported President Trump

It is safe to say that Donald Trump’s relationship with Hollywood is not the usual amitie amoureuse that exists between American presidents and the acting fraternity. It has been replaced by visceral hatred, with President Trump being particularly offensive to male film stars. Under the Biden and Obama administrations, liberal thespians had free access to the White House. Now Hollywood’s self-styled elite, led by George Clooney, Robert de Niro, Alec Baldwin, and Mark Ruffalo have veered between baring their teeth like attack dogs and group therapy.