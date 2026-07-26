Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Unlike today’s actors, Hollywood’s Golden Age stars were pugnacious patriots, and many would have admired the current White House occupant.
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It is safe to say that Donald Trump’s relationship with Hollywood is not the usual amitie amoureuse that exists between American presidents and the acting fraternity. It has been replaced by visceral hatred, with President Trump being particularly offensive to male film stars. Under the Biden and Obama administrations, liberal thespians had free access to the White House. Now Hollywood’s self-styled elite, led by George Clooney, Robert de Niro, Alec Baldwin, and Mark Ruffalo have veered between baring their teeth like attack dogs and group therapy.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|