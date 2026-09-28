Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Sexual violence incidents, including rape and sexual assault, have become critical’ in the strip, according to a recent UN report.
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With next week’s third anniversary of the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, the main threat to women, children, and men in Gaza is from Hamas — as even the United Nations documents — yet Israel is widely blamed.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With next week’s third anniversary of the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, the main threat to women, children, and men in Gaza is from Hamas — as even the United Nations documents — yet Israel is widely blamed.
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