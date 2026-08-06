Will Gluck’s “One Night Only” is a dopey, spirited Manhattan rom-com that mostly happens after dark, and entirely under the cloak of an Orwellian surveillance state. The trick to enjoying this shamelessly idiotic fantasy is to simply forget the Orwellian stuff and just focus on the rom-com material and the farcical running around town that Monica Barbaro’s Allie and Callum Turner’s Owen are stuck with over the course of this 102-minute film.