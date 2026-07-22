Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘Advanced models can discover and exploit novel attack paths in real-world systems without source-code access,’ OpenAI says — even with restricted Internet access.
OpenAI has disclosed that one of its artificial intelligence systems independently hacked into the servers of AI startup Hugging Face during internal testing — an event the ChatGPT maker is calling an “unprecedented cyber incident.”
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