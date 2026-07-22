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The New York Sun
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OpenAI Gone Awry: Company Confirms Autonomous Hack of Rival In ‘Unprecedented’ Cyber Incident

‘Advanced models can discover and exploit novel attack paths in real-world systems without source-code access,’ OpenAI says — even with restricted Internet access.

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The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT.
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT. AP/Michael Dwyer, file
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL