Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Raiding the Ford Foundation’

Thomas Bray has it right when he cautions that “state laws and investigations aimed at micromanaging private foundations” will only hurt philanthropy and the states involved [“Raiding The Ford Foundation,” Opinion, June 14, 2006].

In making his case, however, he retreads a tired and inaccurate stereotype that the foundation is anti-business and out of step with mainstream values. Not so.

For more than 50 years, the foundation has created opportunities for people to live freer, better and more prosperous lives. We funded people building the legal foundations of the U.S. civil rights and women’s movements and renewal of poor neighborhoods across the United States.

We supported the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa and human rights struggles in Eastern Europe. Our grantees express core American values of fairness and respect for the dignity and worth of every human being.

Today we also are the largest philanthropic-funder of efforts to help low-income U.S. families get into the mainstream economy by becoming home owners, savers, and small businesses owners. Our past three board chairs were chief executive officers of Fortune 500 companies and we frequently partner with business on major anti-poverty initiatives.

As for Henry II, he set us on this course and staunchly defended the institution against attacks from the left and the right. In the resignation letter that Mr. Bray quotes only part of, Henry concludes, “The Foundation already has a magnificent record of achievement. I’m confident that it is capable of still more significant contributions to the world in the years to come … The future of the foundation is in capable hands.”

MARTA L. TELLADO

Vice President for Communications

Ford Foundation

Manhattan