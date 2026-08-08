George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The campus will be handed over to the South African government in 2027, closing a chapter that began with a conversation with Nelson Mandela and survived an abuse scandal that almost ended it early.
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Oprah Winfrey is handing over the boarding school she built from scratch outside Johannesburg two decades ago, ending one of the most closely watched experiments in celebrity philanthropy on the African continent.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Oprah Winfrey is handing over the boarding school she built from scratch outside Johannesburg two decades ago, ending one of the most closely watched experiments in celebrity philanthropy on the African continent.
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