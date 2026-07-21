Orthodox Jews Have Objections to Plan for Permanent Daylight Saving Time in Congress

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Warning that permanent daylight saving time could force the devout to have to choose between morning prayer and being on time for work, a lobbying group representing the Orthodox Jewish community is asking senators to block the clock hop stop bill.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|