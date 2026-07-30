Owners Fear Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Intimidation Campaign Could Open Their Homes to Squatters

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The tumultuous rollout of the mayor’s latest bid to take on the rich has ‘created a nightmare’ for owners in a city that protects trespassers.
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Property owners who found themselves on the massive list circulated last week as part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pied-à-terre tax rollout say they now fear home invasions as well as further attacks from the Democratic Socialist administration.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
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