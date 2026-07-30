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Owners Fear Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Intimidation Campaign Could Open Their Homes to Squatters

The tumultuous rollout of the mayor’s latest bid to take on the rich has ‘created a nightmare’ for owners in a city that protects trespassers.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026. John Nacion/Getty Images
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY

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Owners Fear Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Intimidation Campaign Could Open Their Homes to Squatters | The New York Sun