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The New York Sun
Arts+

Paris’s Musée D’Orsay Grapples With Art and Auschwitz by Displaying Masterpieces Orphaned in the Holocaust

A new gallery at the high temple of Impressionism asks ‘To Whom Do These Works Belong’?

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'Brother and Sister by the Sea at Honfleur' by Alfred Stevens, 1891. Detail.
'Brother and Sister by the Sea at Honfleur' by Alfred Stevens, 1891. Detail. Via Musée d'Orsay
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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