Paris’s Musée D’Orsay Grapples With Art and Auschwitz by Displaying Masterpieces Orphaned in the Holocaust

PARIS — A gallery chartered this spring at the Musée D’Orsay asks a simple question whose answer opens into an abyss: “To Whom Do These Works Belong”? The short version is that these works belong to French Jews who were murdered or exiled during the Holocaust. The viciousness of Vichy was marked last week on the anniversary of the Vél d’Hiv roundup, when 13,000 Jews were deported, mostly to Auschwitz, from the City of Light.