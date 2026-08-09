George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Among the most striking materials in this latest release is a series of six videos documenting an encounter over the Gulf of Oman.
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The Pentagon is deepening the mystery with the publication of its fifth tranche of declassified UFO-related records, releasing 41 files — including videos, photographs, and documents — spanning more than seven decades of unexplained aerial encounters.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Pentagon is deepening the mystery with the publication of its fifth tranche of declassified UFO-related records, releasing 41 files — including videos, photographs, and documents — spanning more than seven decades of unexplained aerial encounters.
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