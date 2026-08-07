George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘Just as New England no longer promotes whaling but sells everything that celebrates whales, Ocean City has a similar opportunity to transition toward compassion.’
Animal rights activists are downright crabby that a Jersey Shore tradition of racing crustaceans will continue this month, but they have a suggested solution — robots.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Animal rights activists are downright crabby that a Jersey Shore tradition of racing crustaceans will continue this month, but they have a suggested solution — robots.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.