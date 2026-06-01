‘Dumbest Possible Take’: Massie’s Plan Opposing U.S.–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Gets Support From Democrat Ro Khanna

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The outgoing Republican member of Congress teams up again with Democrat to throw a wrench into the Pentagon policy bill that has received bipartisan support since 1961.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By TOM TEODORCZUK|
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