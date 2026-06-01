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The New York Sun
Politics

‘Dumbest Possible Take’: Massie’s Plan Opposing U.S.–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Gets Support From Democrat Ro Khanna

The outgoing Republican member of Congress teams up again with Democrat to throw a wrench into the Pentagon policy bill that has received bipartisan support since 1961.

The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles during an Iranian attack at Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 18, 2025.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles during an Iranian attack at Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 18, 2025. Leo Correa/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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