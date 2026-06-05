Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Platner Accuser Blasts New York Times, Says It ‘Twisted’ Her Story Into ‘Gift’ for His Campaign

Contrary to the article, the Senate candidate’s ex-girlfriend says she offered the Times reporters sources who could corroborate her account.

Demonstrators protest outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee as a Senate candidate, Graham Platner, meets with senators at Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2026.
Demonstrators protest outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee as a Senate candidate, Graham Platner, meets with senators at Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp