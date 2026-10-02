Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
More than a million new entrants show how much people want to go to work in the booming economy.
Of course, you wouldn’t know it from the press, but today’s job report for September was actually quite strong, it extends the economic boom that I’m now calling the greatest story that should be told.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Of course, you wouldn’t know it from the press, but today’s job report for September was actually quite strong, it extends the economic boom that I’m now calling the greatest story that should be told.
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