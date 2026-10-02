Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Dissatisfaction among Americans over inflation reflects a growing sense that the nation won’t be able to defeat inflation with a fiat currency.
The recent survey finding that some eight in ten Americans are displeased with President Trump’s handling of inflation is best understood as an indictment of the fiat money regime that fuels today’s affordability crisis. CNN calls the persistence of high prices a “historic liability” for Mr. Trump. Yet the dissatisfaction among Americans more likely reflects a growing awareness that the nation won’t be able to defeat inflation with a fiat currency.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The recent survey finding that some eight in ten Americans are displeased with President Trump’s handling of inflation is best understood as an indictment of the fiat money regime that fuels today’s affordability crisis. CNN calls the persistence of high prices a “historic liability” for Mr. Trump. Yet the dissatisfaction among Americans more likely reflects a growing awareness that the nation won’t be able to defeat inflation with a fiat currency.
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