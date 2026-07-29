Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

Politicians in Both Parties, Ignoring Voters’ Real Concerns, Chase Social Media Trends

The press doesn’t temper social media panic — it exports it into the real world.

Gift this article
President Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24, 2026.
President Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24, 2026. AP/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
DAVID HARSANYI
DAVID HARSANYI

Published:
Updated: