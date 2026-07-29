Politicians in Both Parties, Ignoring Voters’ Real Concerns, Chase Social Media Trends

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The press doesn’t temper social media panic — it exports it into the real world.
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A significant majority of Americans support voter identification laws. According to polls, not only Republicans but Democrats believe a voter should show ID before participating in an election.
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