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The New York Sun
Foreign

Pope Leo, His Church Splintered by Schism, Doubles Down on Anti-War Crusade and Global Disarmament

In a new book, the Bishop of Rome writes that ‘it is not atomic weapons that generate peace, but disarmament.’

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Pope Leo XIV waves after delivering the annual Christmas Day blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25, 2025.
Pope Leo XIV waves after delivering the annual Christmas Day blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25, 2025. Gregorio Borgia/AP
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN