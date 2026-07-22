Pope Leo, His Church Splintered by Schism, Doubles Down on Anti-War Crusade and Global Disarmament

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
In a new book, the Bishop of Rome writes that ‘it is not atomic weapons that generate peace, but disarmament.’
The forthcoming publication of a collection of Pope Leo XIV’s speeches and writings on war — entitled “Unarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift” — signals that the Supreme Pontiff is doubling down on a pacifist stance that has angered President Trump.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|