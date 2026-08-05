George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘Groups that are not in full communion with the See of Rome’ could benefit from the rift in the Catholic Church.
Published:
Updated:
The declaration by the Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, last week that the Traditional Latin Mass is “unstoppable” puts in sharp relief an emerging crisis in Pope Leo XIV’s reign that is transpiring over sacred liturgical bedrock.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The declaration by the Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, last week that the Traditional Latin Mass is “unstoppable” puts in sharp relief an emerging crisis in Pope Leo XIV’s reign that is transpiring over sacred liturgical bedrock.
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