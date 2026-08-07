George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The Bishop of Rome meets the two celebrities while the Catholic Church suffers its worst schism since 1870.
Pope Leo XIV’s audiences in recent days with the singer Patti Smith and the actor Matthew McConaughey suggest that the Supreme Pontiff grasps the potency of celebrity to amplify the message of the Vicar of Christ and leader of 1.4 billion Catholics.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Pope Leo XIV’s audiences in recent days with the singer Patti Smith and the actor Matthew McConaughey suggest that the Supreme Pontiff grasps the potency of celebrity to amplify the message of the Vicar of Christ and leader of 1.4 billion Catholics.
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