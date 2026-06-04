Postal Service Turnaround Plan Is ‘Far From Reality’ as High Labor Costs Sink America’s Mail Delivery Service

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
Members of the Postal Regulatory Commission say the mail service lost $20 billion in the last decade and needs dramatic structural change to stay afloat.
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