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The New York Sun
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Postal Service Turnaround Plan Is ‘Far From Reality’ as High Labor Costs Sink America’s Mail Delivery Service

Members of the Postal Regulatory Commission say the mail service lost $20 billion in the last decade and needs dramatic structural change to stay afloat.

The New York Sun
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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