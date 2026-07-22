Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Jackson, a former state senate president, is expected to officially become Democrats’ nominee in the Maine Senate race this weekend.
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The presumptive Democratic nominee for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Maine, Troy Jackson, has raised more than $1 million for his campaign in the two weeks since he announced his bid. Mr. Jackson is expected to accept his party’s nomination at a convention of delegates on Saturday.
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