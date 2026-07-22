Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Presumptive Democratic Nominee Troy Jackson Raises More Than $1 Million Since Launching Maine Senate Campaign

Jackson, a former state senate president, is expected to officially become Democrats’ nominee in the Maine Senate race this weekend.

Gift this article
Senate candidate Troy Jackson during a debate on July 16, 2026 at Portland, Maine.
Senate candidate Troy Jackson during a debate on July 16, 2026 at Portland, Maine. AP/Robert F. Bukaty
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated: