George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
City Council has put an oversight hearing on the calendar after a disastrous rollout for Mamdani’s signature tax-the-rich program.
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When Marty Baumrind, 74, received a letter from the Department of Finance directing him to prove that he lives in his Cobble Hill home or risk a hefty bill under the city’s new pied-à-terre tax, he enlisted his millennial daughter to help him apply for an exemption through the online process.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When Marty Baumrind, 74, received a letter from the Department of Finance directing him to prove that he lives in his Cobble Hill home or risk a hefty bill under the city’s new pied-à-terre tax, he enlisted his millennial daughter to help him apply for an exemption through the online process.
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