Progressives Look To Close Out Successful Primary Season With Wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Teeing Up Challenging General Election Races

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By JOSH HAMMER|
Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and gubernatorial contender Francesca Hong of Wisconsin would be the highest-profile, left-wing candidates in swing states this year.
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After successfully ousting sitting members of Congress and pulling their party leftward this year, progressives in the Democratic Party are looking for two last big wins in critical swing states — Wisconsin and Michigan. If successful, Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy in Michigan and state Assemblywoman Francesca Hong’s run for Wisconsin governor would be the highest-profile, left-wing candidates running in battleground states.
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