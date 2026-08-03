Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Progressives Look To Close Out Successful Primary Season With Wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Teeing Up Challenging General Election Races

Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and gubernatorial contender Francesca Hong of Wisconsin would be the highest-profile, left-wing candidates in swing states this year.

Gift this article
Democratic Socialists Francesca Hong and Abdul El-Sayed are running for Democratic nominations for governor of Wisconsin and Senator from Michigan, respectively.
Democratic Socialists Francesca Hong and Abdul El-Sayed are running for Democratic nominations for governor of Wisconsin and Senator from Michigan, respectively. Legis.wisconsin.gov and Abdul El-Sayed via X.
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated: